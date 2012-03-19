Olympics-100-year-old will help carry London flame

| LONDON, March 19
unveiled the white and gold kit to be worn by torchbearers as
they carry the flame on its 8,000-mile journey around Britain
plus the name of a 99-year-old who will take part.
Dinah Gould, who will be a centenarian by the time she walks
a 300-metre leg along the streets of London, was not born when
the city staged its first Olympics in 1908 but remembers when
the capital hosted the 1948 Games.
"I just hope I do a good job," she said on Monday, leaning
against her walking stick.
Gould, who prefers to use Diana as her first name, put her
fitness down to yoga and chocolate.
"I'm a chocoholic and good health is in my genes - my mother
lived until she was 102," she explained.
The grandmother was wearing the official torch relay kit,
mainly white with gold shards, which organisers described in a
statement as "accenting the energy of the Olympic flame".
Gould was among 7,300 torchbearers named on Monday while 700
more, including celebrities, are due to be announced later.
Also donning the kit at a school in east London was the
youngest torchbearer, Dominic Macgowan, one of the 212 children
who will be 12 at the time of the relay.
"I'm most nervous about falling over," said the keen
footballer from Birmingham, central England.
Other torchbearers named included a member of the reserve
forces who was injured in Afghanistan in 2009, an IT analyst
whose parents emigrated from Bangladesh to set up home and a new
business where the Olympic Park now is, and a girl who wants to
coach soccer in the United States when she is older.
NOMINATION PROCESS
Organisers also named the streets where the torch will
travel during its 70-day tour, starting on May 19 and ending at
the stadium for the opening ceremony on July 27.
A large number of the torchbearers were put forward by
family, friends and local communities through a public
nomination process.
Each of the 8,000 bearers will carry an individual version
of the gold-coloured triangular aluminium torch which has been
likened to a large cheese-grater because of its meshed
appearance.
Each day the torch will be carried by 115 bearers on
average, taking in the outer reaches of Scotland, Wales and
Northern Ireland as well as the Irish capital Dublin.
Methods of transport will include boat, cable car, hot air
balloon, bicycle, motorbike and horseback, as well as foot.
The journey will pass many monuments and historic venues and
be protected by specially selected police teams.
Police have said that if there are any demonstrations they
will probably come more from attention seekers than from the
violent protesters who marred the torch relay four years ago
before the Beijing Games.
After having its flame ignited by the sun's rays at Ancient
Olympia, the torch relay will begin at Land's End, the most
southwesterly point of England.
"The excitement will be increasingly infectious as people
all over the UK now start to plan where they're going to go to
see the Olympic flame and cheer on local torchbearers," said
Jeremy Hunt, secretary of state for Culture, Olympics, Media and
Sport.
