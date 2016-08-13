版本:
2016年 8月 14日

Olympics-Trampolining-Men's individual trampoline qualification results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic trampolining men's individual trampoline qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Voluntary routine with set requirements
1.   Gao Lei (China)                52.160 points 
2.   Uladzislau Hancharou (Belarus) 50.630        
3.   Andrey Yudin (Russia)          49.645        
4.   Diogo Abreu (Portugal)         49.615        
5.   Blake Gaudry (Australia)       49.525        
6.   Dmitry Ushakov (Russia)        49.340        
7.   Jason Burnett (Canada)         49.320        
8.   Dong Dong (China)              49.280        
9.   Masaki Ito (Japan)             49.140        
9.   Ginga Munetomo (Japan)         49.140        
11.  Sebastien Martiny (France)     49.015        
12.  Pirmammad Aliyev (Kazakhstan)  48.375        
13.  Dylan Schmidt (New Zealand)    48.300        
14.  Logan Dooley (U.S.)            47.885        
15.  Nathan Bailey (Britain)        47.795        
16.  Rafael Andrade (Brazil)        47.035        
Overall
1.   Gao Lei (China)                112.535 Q     
2.   Uladzislau Hancharou (Belarus) 111.090 Q     
3.   Dong Dong (China)              110.050 Q     
4.   Dmitry Ushakov (Russia)        109.180 Q     
5.   Andrey Yudin (Russia)          108.725 Q     
6.   Masaki Ito (Japan)             108.465 Q     
7.   Ginga Munetomo (Japan)         108.190 Q     
8.   Dylan Schmidt (New Zealand)    107.660 Q     
9.   Nathan Bailey (Britain)        106.795       
10.  Sebastien Martiny (France)     106.230       
11.  Logan Dooley (U.S.)            106.055       
12.  Pirmammad Aliyev (Kazakhstan)  105.890       
13.  Blake Gaudry (Australia)       105.450       
14.  Jason Burnett (Canada)         103.715       
15.  Rafael Andrade (Brazil)        76.145        
16.  Diogo Abreu (Portugal)         55.855        
Voluntary routine without limitations
1.   Dong Dong (China)              60.770        
2.   Uladzislau Hancharou (Belarus) 60.460        
3.   Gao Lei (China)                60.375        
4.   Dmitry Ushakov (Russia)        59.840        
5.   Dylan Schmidt (New Zealand)    59.360        
6.   Masaki Ito (Japan)             59.325        
7.   Andrey Yudin (Russia)          59.080        
8.   Ginga Munetomo (Japan)         59.050        
9.   Nathan Bailey (Britain)        59.000        
10.  Logan Dooley (U.S.)            58.170        
11.  Pirmammad Aliyev (Kazakhstan)  57.515        
12.  Sebastien Martiny (France)     57.215        
13.  Blake Gaudry (Australia)       55.925        
14.  Jason Burnett (Canada)         54.395        
15.  Rafael Andrade (Brazil)        29.110        
16.  Diogo Abreu (Portugal)         6.240

