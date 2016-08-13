Olympics-Trampolining-Men's individual trampoline qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic trampolining men's individual trampoline qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Voluntary routine with set requirements 1. Gao Lei (China) 52.160 points 2. Uladzislau Hancharou (Belarus) 50.630 3. Andrey Yudin (Russia) 49.645 4. Diogo Abreu (Portugal) 49.615 5. Blake Gaudry (Australia) 49.525 6. Dmitry Ushakov (Russia) 49.340 7. Jason Burnett (Canada) 49.320 8. Dong Dong (China) 49.280 9. Masaki Ito (Japan) 49.140 9. Ginga Munetomo (Japan) 49.140 11. Sebastien Martiny (France) 49.015 12. Pirmammad Aliyev (Kazakhstan) 48.375 13. Dylan Schmidt (New Zealand) 48.300 14. Logan Dooley (U.S.) 47.885 15. Nathan Bailey (Britain) 47.795 16. Rafael Andrade (Brazil) 47.035 Overall 1. Gao Lei (China) 112.535 Q 2. Uladzislau Hancharou (Belarus) 111.090 Q 3. Dong Dong (China) 110.050 Q 4. Dmitry Ushakov (Russia) 109.180 Q 5. Andrey Yudin (Russia) 108.725 Q 6. Masaki Ito (Japan) 108.465 Q 7. Ginga Munetomo (Japan) 108.190 Q 8. Dylan Schmidt (New Zealand) 107.660 Q 9. Nathan Bailey (Britain) 106.795 10. Sebastien Martiny (France) 106.230 11. Logan Dooley (U.S.) 106.055 12. Pirmammad Aliyev (Kazakhstan) 105.890 13. Blake Gaudry (Australia) 105.450 14. Jason Burnett (Canada) 103.715 15. Rafael Andrade (Brazil) 76.145 16. Diogo Abreu (Portugal) 55.855 Voluntary routine without limitations 1. Dong Dong (China) 60.770 2. Uladzislau Hancharou (Belarus) 60.460 3. Gao Lei (China) 60.375 4. Dmitry Ushakov (Russia) 59.840 5. Dylan Schmidt (New Zealand) 59.360 6. Masaki Ito (Japan) 59.325 7. Andrey Yudin (Russia) 59.080 8. Ginga Munetomo (Japan) 59.050 9. Nathan Bailey (Britain) 59.000 10. Logan Dooley (U.S.) 58.170 11. Pirmammad Aliyev (Kazakhstan) 57.515 12. Sebastien Martiny (France) 57.215 13. Blake Gaudry (Australia) 55.925 14. Jason Burnett (Canada) 54.395 15. Rafael Andrade (Brazil) 29.110 16. Diogo Abreu (Portugal) 6.240
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.