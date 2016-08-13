版本:
中国
2016年 8月 14日 星期日

Olympics-Trampolining-Men's individual trampoline final results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic trampolining men's individual trampoline final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Uladzislau Hancharou (Belarus) 61.745 points 
2.  Dong Dong (China)              60.535        
3.  Gao Lei (China)                60.175        
4.  Ginga Munetomo (Japan)         59.535        
5.  Dmitry Ushakov (Russia)        59.525        
6.  Masaki Ito (Japan)             58.800        
7.  Dylan Schmidt (New Zealand)    57.140        
8.  Andrey Yudin (Russia)          6.815

