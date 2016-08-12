Olympics-Trampolining-Women's individual trampoline qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic trampolining women's individual trampoline qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Voluntary routine with set requirements 1. Li Dan (China) 48.075 points 2. He Wenna (China) 48.000 3. Tatsiana Piatrenia (Belarus) 47.850 4. Bryony Page (Britain) 47.550 5. Hanna Harchonak (Belarus) 47.540 6. Rosannagh MacLennan (Canada) 47.490 7. Luba Golovina (Georgia) 47.080 8. Katherine Driscoll (Britain) 46.950 9. Yana Pavlova (Russia) 46.940 10. Ekaterina Khilko (Uzbekistan) 46.570 11. Marine Jurbert (France) 46.445 12. Nataliia Moskvina (Ukraine) 46.030 13. Leonie Adam (Germany) 45.355 14. Nicole Ahsinger (U.S.) 45.250 15. Ana Rente (Portugal) 45.220 16. Rana Nakano (Japan) 44.580 Overall 1. Tatsiana Piatrenia (Belarus) 104.515 Q 2. Li Dan (China) 104.075 Q 3. Rosannagh MacLennan (Canada) 103.130 Q 4. He Wenna (China) 103.095 Q 5. Katherine Driscoll (Britain) 100.295 Q 6. Hanna Harchonak (Belarus) 100.275 Q 7. Bryony Page (Britain) 100.075 Q 8. Luba Golovina (Georgia) 98.285 Q 9. Yana Pavlova (Russia) 98.060 10. Leonie Adam (Germany) 97.885 11. Ana Rente (Portugal) 97.885 12. Ekaterina Khilko (Uzbekistan) 97.525 13. Rana Nakano (Japan) 96.775 14. Marine Jurbert (France) 96.760 15. Nicole Ahsinger (U.S.) 95.455 16. Nataliia Moskvina (Ukraine) 63.330 Voluntary routine without limitations 1. Tatsiana Piatrenia (Belarus) 56.665 2. Li Dan (China) 56.000 3. Rosannagh MacLennan (Canada) 55.640 4. He Wenna (China) 55.095 5. Katherine Driscoll (Britain) 53.345 6. Hanna Harchonak (Belarus) 52.735 7. Ana Rente (Portugal) 52.665 8. Leonie Adam (Germany) 52.530 9. Bryony Page (Britain) 52.525 10. Rana Nakano (Japan) 52.195 11. Luba Golovina (Georgia) 51.205 12. Yana Pavlova (Russia) 51.120 13. Ekaterina Khilko (Uzbekistan) 50.955 14. Marine Jurbert (France) 50.315 15. Nicole Ahsinger (U.S.) 50.205 16. Nataliia Moskvina (Ukraine) 17.300
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.