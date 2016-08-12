版本:
Olympics-Trampolining-Women's individual trampoline qualification results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic trampolining women's individual trampoline qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Voluntary routine with set requirements
1.   Li Dan (China)                48.075 points 
2.   He Wenna (China)              48.000        
3.   Tatsiana Piatrenia (Belarus)  47.850        
4.   Bryony Page (Britain)         47.550        
5.   Hanna Harchonak (Belarus)     47.540        
6.   Rosannagh MacLennan (Canada)  47.490        
7.   Luba Golovina (Georgia)       47.080        
8.   Katherine Driscoll (Britain)  46.950        
9.   Yana Pavlova (Russia)         46.940        
10.  Ekaterina Khilko (Uzbekistan) 46.570        
11.  Marine Jurbert (France)       46.445        
12.  Nataliia Moskvina (Ukraine)   46.030        
13.  Leonie Adam (Germany)         45.355        
14.  Nicole Ahsinger (U.S.)        45.250        
15.  Ana Rente (Portugal)          45.220        
16.  Rana Nakano (Japan)           44.580        
Overall
1.   Tatsiana Piatrenia (Belarus)  104.515 Q     
2.   Li Dan (China)                104.075 Q     
3.   Rosannagh MacLennan (Canada)  103.130 Q     
4.   He Wenna (China)              103.095 Q     
5.   Katherine Driscoll (Britain)  100.295 Q     
6.   Hanna Harchonak (Belarus)     100.275 Q     
7.   Bryony Page (Britain)         100.075 Q     
8.   Luba Golovina (Georgia)       98.285 Q      
9.   Yana Pavlova (Russia)         98.060        
10.  Leonie Adam (Germany)         97.885        
11.  Ana Rente (Portugal)          97.885        
12.  Ekaterina Khilko (Uzbekistan) 97.525        
13.  Rana Nakano (Japan)           96.775        
14.  Marine Jurbert (France)       96.760        
15.  Nicole Ahsinger (U.S.)        95.455        
16.  Nataliia Moskvina (Ukraine)   63.330        
Voluntary routine without limitations
1.   Tatsiana Piatrenia (Belarus)  56.665        
2.   Li Dan (China)                56.000        
3.   Rosannagh MacLennan (Canada)  55.640        
4.   He Wenna (China)              55.095        
5.   Katherine Driscoll (Britain)  53.345        
6.   Hanna Harchonak (Belarus)     52.735        
7.   Ana Rente (Portugal)          52.665        
8.   Leonie Adam (Germany)         52.530        
9.   Bryony Page (Britain)         52.525        
10.  Rana Nakano (Japan)           52.195        
11.  Luba Golovina (Georgia)       51.205        
12.  Yana Pavlova (Russia)         51.120        
13.  Ekaterina Khilko (Uzbekistan) 50.955        
14.  Marine Jurbert (France)       50.315        
15.  Nicole Ahsinger (U.S.)        50.205        
16.  Nataliia Moskvina (Ukraine)   17.300

