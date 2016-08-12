版本:
Olympics-Trampolining-Women's individual trampoline final results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic trampolining women's individual trampoline final result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Rosannagh MacLennan (Canada) 56.465 points 
2.  Bryony Page (Britain)        56.040        
3.  Li Dan (China)               55.885        
4.  He Wenna (China)             55.570        
5.  Tatsiana Piatrenia (Belarus) 54.650        
6.  Katherine Driscoll (Britain) 53.645        
7.  Luba Golovina (Georgia)      51.010        
8.  Hanna Harchonak (Belarus)    5.700

