FEATURE-Olympics-'Gwen-sanity' set to hit London triathlon

March 15 Not long ago Gwen Jorgensen was
more focused on climbing the corporate ladder than scaling an
Olympic podium.
A college graduate and chartered accountant, it was 2009 and
time to get on with a promising business career. Time to start
pounding the pavement in search of work and stop chasing
sporting dreams.
Recruiters knocked on Jorgensen's door but they were more
impressed by her academic performance than results accumulated
in a decorated but unspectacular athletic career as a swimmer
and runner at the University of Wisconsin.
Among the group of headhunters, however, was former Olympic
triathlete Barb Lindquist, who was intrigued by Jorgensen's
well-rounded athletic resume.
A member of the Wisconsin swim team for three years before
switching to track and cross-country where she was an
All-American in both, Jorgensen's skill set convinced Lindquist
that she had potential to win an Olympic medal in an event the
United States has surprisingly had little success in.
"She has that Type A goal-orientated personality and to have
the swim run combination from college is kind of unique,"
Lindquist, who heads the USA Triathlon Collegiate Recruitment
Program, told Reuters.
"The swim gets you in the game but it's the run that's going
to win the game and her run is the best of the triathletes in
the world."
INITIAL HESITATION
When first approached Jorgensen expressed little interest,
telling Lindquist, "Thanks, but no thanks."
Her grasp of the sport was limited to a passing curiosity of
the gruelling Ironman, and the idea of putting herself through
that type of torture held no particular appeal.
The Olympic dream was one Jorgensen never really had and she
was already started down a promising career path with a job at
accounting firm Ernst & Young.
"I didn't really know much about triathlon and it just
wasn't something that interested me," said Jorgensen. "I had
full time job lined up and I was just kind of excited to get on
with that portion of my life at the time.
"It's strange, growing up I never dreamed about going to the
Olympics ... I watched the Olympics, I thought they were so
cool, I loved everything about them but it was never something
that was my dream."
Despite initial hesitation, Jorgensen went from triathlon
debutant to an Olympic medal threat in months, not the punishing
four-or-five year apprenticeship it typically takes an athlete
to break into the elite and challenge for podiums.
In a sport that places a premium on paying your dues, the
25-year-old American was an overnight success story.
Jorgensen competed in her first triathlon in March 2010 and
17 months later produced a bit of "Gwen-sanity" when she came
from nowhere to claim a spot on the U.S. Olympic team with a
second place finish behind Britain's Helen Jenkins on the same
course that will used for the London Games.
"Her ascension has been rapid, perhaps Gwen-Sanity is a good
analogy," conceded USA Triathlon CEO Rob Urbach. "She has a
fantastic run background a real good swim background.
"She'll be one of the fastest, if not the fastest, runner in
the field."
MEDAL DROUGHT
A strong swimmer and naturally gifted runner, Jorgensen has
speed to burn in those two legs of the race but is playing
catch-up on the bike.
Growing up, Jorgensen says she never owned a road bike and
had to be bribed with ice cream by her parents to join them on
weekend rides.
"I never owned a bike except one my parents got me in
middle school," said Jorgensen. "I brought it to Wisconsin and
left it outside my freshman year and the snow ploughs got
to it so after that I never even had that bike."
Triathlon's roots are found in France but the United States
gave the world the modern Ironman version, which gave way to
more humane and competitive Olympic distances of a 1.5km swim,
40km bike and 10km that eased International Olympic Committee
fears of competitors dropping from exhaustion.
But the Americans have managed just one medal - a bronze
from Susan Williams at the 2004 Games - since the sport joined
the Olympic program in 2000.
Urbach believes Jorgensen could be the one to end the
country's gold medal drought.
"On paper we should have more," said Urbach. "Some of it is
bad luck, variability on the day.
"I'm hoping we will change things up in London."
(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank
Pingue)