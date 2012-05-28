Olympics-Ukraine official resigns over ticket scandal

KIEV May 28 A top official from Ukraine's
National Olympic Committee has resigned over allegations he
offered to sell thousands of dollars worth of tickets for the
London Games on the black market.
The committee said in a statement on Monday on its website
(www.noc-ukr.org) that Volodymyr Gerashchenko, the general
secretary and second highest-ranking official on the 149-member
body, stepped down after an emergency meeting last Friday.
It added that an investigating panel had been set up to
probe the allegations, which stem from a BBC report which said
that Gerashchenko had offered to sell up to 100 tickets for the
July 27-Aug.12 Games to a reporter posing as a buyer.
"After the meeting of the executive committee, the general
secretary resigned. At the same time. V. Gerashchenko gave an
assurance that he would cooperate fully with the investigation,"
the statement said.
"Ukraine's NOC will do everything it can to clarify all
aspects of the affair."
Gerashchenko, 56, who has been in his post since 1997, was
temporarily suspended from his role on May 22 when news of the
scandal broke during Olympic meetings in Quebec City.
The Ukraine Olympic Committee was allotted 2,900 tickets for
distribution to various officials and groups.
It said that Gerashchenko's functions as general secretary
required him to go to London to ensure the accreditation there
of Ukraine's athletes and official delegation.
The affair casts a shadow over the former Soviet republic's
international image as it prepares to co-host the European
soccer Championship with Poland next month.
(Writing by Richard Balmforth, editing by Mark Meadows)