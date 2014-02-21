版本:
2014年 2月 22日 星期六 01:25 BJT

Olympics-Minute's silence respected at Ukraine news conference

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 21 Ukrainian Olympic biathlete Olena Pidhrushna on Friday asked the audience at a news conference to respect a minute's silence in memory of the people who died in Kiev amid anti-government protests.

"Due to the incidents in Ukraine I ask everyone to respect a minute's silence, if it is possible," Pidhrushna, one of the four biathletes who won the women's 4x6km relay at the Sochi Games on Friday, said.

The minute's silence was respected by everyone in the room.

The relay victory gave Ukraine its second Winter Games gold medal and first since 1994.

The victory came a day after two members of the Olympic team pulled out of the Games in support of demonstrators back home after widespread anti-government protests left dozens dead and hundreds injured.

(Reporting by Dmitry Rogovitskiy; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
