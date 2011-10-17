UN assembly calls for truce before 2012 Olympics

UNITED NATIONS Oct 17 The U.N. General
Assembly called on Monday for a truce in the world's conflicts
during next year's Summer Olympics, an ancient Greek tradition
revived in the 1990s but not always honored by U.N. members.
A resolution sponsored by host country Britain urged member
states "to observe ... the Olympic Truce, individually and
collectively" from the start of the Olympics on July 27 to the
close of the Paralympics, for athletes with disabilities, on
Sept. 9. The two events will be held in succession in London.
In ancient Greece, where the Olympics began, often-warring
city-states suspended conflicts for up to three months to
enable athletes to travel freely to and from the games.
The idea of proclaiming a truce was resurrected in a
General Assembly resolution in 1993. It has been affirmed by
the international community at each Olympiad since but has not
always succeeded in stopping conflicts.
Russia and Georgia fought over South Ossetia during the
last Summer Olympics in Beijing in August 2008.
At a debate on Monday's resolution, which was adopted
without a vote, Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin joined
other speakers in welcoming the truce appeal. Russia will host
the 2014 Winter Olympics at Sochi.
Presenting the resolution, London Games chief Sebastian Coe
said it was impossible to ignore "the continuing specter of
conflict around the world" and "it would be folly to suggest
that sport provides a complete answer, a panacea for all our
social ills."
"But it can and does help to mend broken communities,
rebuild trust, rediscover self-respect, and foster the values
at the core of our common humanity," said Coe, a
gold-medal-winning runner in the 1980 and 1984 Olympics.
(Reporting by Patrick Worsnip; Editing by Eric Beech)