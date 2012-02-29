Olympics-UK govt condemns threat of protest strike

* Cameron condemns threat of protest strikes at Games
LONDON, Feb 29 The British government,
seeking to use the Olympics to showcase the country as a place
to visit and do business, condemned as unpatriotic a union
threat of strike action during the Games in London this summer.
The leader of Unite, Britain's biggest union, said workers
should consider disrupting the Games as a protest against public
spending cuts imposed by the Conservative-led coalition
government.
"It's completely unacceptable and unpatriotic, what he's
suggesting," Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman told
reporters.
"What we want to see is everyone coming together to support
the Olympics. The Olympics are a great opportunity for this
country to show everything that's great about the UK."
Strikes during the Games would pose a headache for
organisers relying on public transport to get fans to venues and
would dent Britain's image abroad.
The government sees the Olympics as a chance to help drag
the economy out of the doldrums. It has launched an
international advertising campaign to boost tourism and plans a
series of business summits during the Games which it hopes will
generate an additional 1 billion pounds of revenue for British
companies.
Cameron himself echoed the condemnation, reading extracts
from Unite General Secretary Len McCluskey's interview with the
Guardian newspaper to parliament during a weekly question and
answer session.
Cameron also called on the opposition Labour Party to stop
taking money from Unite, one of its main backers.
JOB CUTS
Britain has committed up to 9.3 billion pounds ($14.7
billion) of public money for the July 27-Aug. 12 Games which are
being held at a time of deep state spending cuts which will lead
to the loss of more than 700,000 public sector jobs.
McCluskey said people coming to Britain for the Games should
be made aware of union anger.
"The attacks that are being launched on public sector
workers at the moment are so deep and ideological that the idea
the world should arrive in London and have these wonderful
Olympic Games as though everything is nice and rosy in the
garden is unthinkable," he told the Guardian.
Public transport during the Olympics could also be disrupted
because of a dispute between the RMT union and London
Underground over bonus payments.
The TUC, Britain's umbrella union body, distanced itself
from McCluskey's call to use the Games to score broader
political points.
"Of course unions seek fair reward for the extra work and
long hours that will be required during what will be the busiest
ever time for public transport and other public services, and
not all such negotiations have been concluded," TUC leader
Brendan Barber said in a statement.
"But of course unions want a Games of which we can all be
proud," he added.
