Olympics-Devers and O'Brien name to U.S. Hall of Fame

May 13 Olympic sprint champion Gail Devers and decathlete Dan O'Brien headlined the list of inductees named to the United States Olympic Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Swimmers Gary Hall Jr and Jenny Thompson were also included in the Class of 2012, along with softballer Lisa Fernandez, soccer player Kristine Lilly and Paralympian Jean Driscoll.

The U.S. women's team that won the gold medal in softball at the 2004 Athens Olympics was also given entry.

Induction ceremonies will take place on July 12 in Chicago. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Dallas; Editingh)