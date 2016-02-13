Olympics-Rupp and Cragg win U.S. Olympic marathon trials

Feb 13 Distance standout Galen Rupp won the U.S. Olympic trials in his marathon debut, racing away from 40-year-old Meb Keflezighi for victory on a hot Saturday in Los Angeles.

Rupp, the Olympic 10,000 metres silver medallist on the track, pulled past 2012 trials winner Keflezighi in the 23rd mile to triumph in two hours, 11 minutes and 12 seconds.

Keflezighi became the oldest U.S. runner ever to make an Olympic team as he took second in 2:12:20 to qualify for his fourth Games.

Jared Ward claimed the final men's spot for Rio, finishing in 2:13:00.

Amy Cragg, who finished a heartbreaking and non-qualifying fourth in the 2012 trials, won the women's race.

Olympians Desiree Linden and Shalane Flanagan, Cragg's more famous training partner who strugged in the closing miles, grabbed second and third to complete the U.S. marathon team for Rio. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine)