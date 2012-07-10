Olympics-Women outnumber men on London-bound U.S. team

July 10 The United States will send 530 athletes
to the London Olympics as part of a massive team that will
feature, for the first time, more women competitors than men,
officials announced on Tuesday.
The team will feature 269 women and 261 men competing in 25
of the 38 disciplines during the July 27-Aug. 12 Games where the
United States are expected to challenge China as the leading
nation on the medals table.
"They are our nation's greatest athletes and embody what it
means to be American," U.S. Olympic Committee Chief Executive
Scott Blackmun said in a statement.
"I'm also proud that for the first time in history, the U.S.
Olympic Team features more women than men."
More than half of the team will be competing at their first
Olympics. Of the returning athletes, seven are attending their
fifth Olympics and another 21, including Michael Phelps, will be
appearing at their fourth.
Phelps already holds the record for the most gold medals at
a single Olympics (eight) and a career (14) and needs to medal
in three of his seven events in London to surpass Soviet gymnast
Larisa Latynina's overall record of 18 total medals.
Natalie Coughlin needs just one more medal to join fellow
swimmers Jenny Thompson and Dara Torres as the most decorated
American female Olympian with 12 medals.
The oldest competitor is 54-year-old equestrian rider Karen
O'Connor, while the youngest is 15-year-old swimmer Katie
Ledecky.
"Whether competing at their first Games or fifth, the
athletes on this team have made countless sacrifices, dedicating
themselves to the pursuit of their Olympic dreams and to being
their best both on and off the field of play," said Teresa
Edwards, the team's chef de mission.
