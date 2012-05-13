Olympics-U.S. inching closer to revenue deal with IOC

| DALLAS
DALLAS May 13 The International Olympic
Committee (IOC) and the United States hope to have a deal on
revenue-sharing before the end of the year, USOC chairman Larry
Probst told Reuters on Sunday.
A new agreement would remove the biggest roadblock to a
future American bid to stage the Games. The U.S. has not staged
the Summer Games since 1996 and the Winter Olympic since 2002.
The United States Olympic Committee nominated New York as a
candidate for the 2012 Summer Games and Chicago for 2016, but
lost both times, blaming the revenue dispute as a contributing
factor.
"We absolutely need to get this resolved before bidding for
a Summer or Winter Games," Probst told Reuters during a break in
the talks at the USOC media summit.
"We don't have any firm deadline but we would like to have
this done sooner rather than later, hopefully by the end of this
calendar year."
The sides are in dispute over revenue sharing from marketing
and broadcast sales.
The IOC says the U.S. Olympic Committee receives more than
its fair share and wants a different distribution of the Olympic
pie.
But the USOC says it is entitled to a larger slice because
American broadcasters and sponsors provide the bulk of the money
the IOC gets.
"What we really want to do is try to restructure our
relationship in a way that is fair to both sides but also fair
to our athletes," Probst said.
With the complex negotiations dragging into a 17th month,
progress has been painfully slow, but Probst made no apologies
for the uncertain state of negotiations.
"We plead guilty to being vague," he said. "We made an
agreement with the IOC that we would not talk about any of the
specifics of the discussions or our meetings and we want to
stick to that.
"We're trying to strike a fine balance...it is complicated."
USOC officials were no more forthcoming about medal
predictions for the London Olympics other than to reaffirm their
goal of finishing at the top of the medal table.
The USOC has stopped the practice of making medal
predictions, saying that it creates artificial pressures for
athletes.
"We are going into this to be the best prepared team we
possibly can be with the idea we want to go and win the medal
count," said Alan Ashley, the USOC chief of sport performance.
"What that number is I cannot tell you because it is a
moving target."
(Editing by Julian Linden)