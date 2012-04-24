Olympics-Former U.S. Olympic coach Walker dies at 93

April 23 LeRoy Walker, the first black U.S.
Olympic team coach and president of the U.S. Olympic Committee
(USOC), has died at the age of 93, the USOC said on Monday.
Walker was a member of both the U.S. National Track & Field
Hall of Fame and the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame.
"We join the entire Olympic family in remembering and
appreciating the vast contributions he made to the worldwide
Olympic Movement throughout his 93 years of life," USOC Chief
Executive Scott Blackmun said in a statement.
"He devoted himself to the betterment of sport and we were
fortunate to have called him our president. Dr. Walker's
significant impact will resonate for generations to come."
Walker coached the U.S. men's athletics team at the 1976
Montreal Olympics and also worked with Olympic teams from
Ethiopia, Israel, Jamaica, Kenya and Trinidad & Tobago.
A coach and chancellor at North Carolina Central University
in Durham, he served as USOC president from 1992-96.
(Reporting By Gene Cherry in Salvo North Carolina; Editing by
Peter Rutherford)