Olympics-China commentary says U.S. uniform row Olympic "blasphemy"

BEIJING, July 16 An uproar over the U.S. Olympic
team's made-in-China uniforms is a blasphemy on the Olympic
spirit which is supposed to separate sports from politics and a
show of pure ignorance to boot, China's official Xinhua news
agency said on Monday.
With U.S. unemployment hovering just above 8 percent, U.S.
politicians have spoken out against the uniforms for the London
Games, which start later this month, and six Democratic senators
said they plan to introduce legislation requiring the ceremonial
uniforms be produced in the United States.
But Chinese government-run Xinhua said in a commentary that
it was hard to believe such hysteria over the matter could come
from the mouths of such senior U.S. politicians.
"The Olympics spirit is all about separating sports from
politics, but these U.S. politicians are going too far and
trying to force a political tag onto the uniforms," it said in
the Chinese-language commentary.
"This is a parochial nationalistic attitude, a blasphemy on
the Olympic spirit and a show of ignorance," Xinhua added.
There can be little doubt that U.S. election year politics
are to blame for this spat, as in the previous years the U.S.
Olympic team's uniforms have also be made abroad, it said.
"The reason this issue has stirred people up is because the
words 'made-in-China' touch upon the most sensitive topic of the
U.S. election - 'outsourcing'," Xinhua added.
Democrats have attacked Republican presidential candidate
Mitt Romney who, while at private equity firm Bain Capital, was
involved in firing workers and outsourcing U.S. jobs to foreign
countries.
Romney, for his part, has repeatedly pledged to get tougher
with China on its trade and currency practices, including
pledging to quickly declare China a currency manipulator if
elected.
The U.S. Olympic Committee has defended its decision to have
Ralph Lauren Corp design the outfits and oversee the
manufacturing process.
Xinhua said the United States would do well to remember how
many of its people benefit from the cheap goods China provides.
"The unjustified criticisms of U.S. politicians about
'made-in-China' is incredibly politically hypocritical," it
added.
While such commentaries do not necessarily constitute
official statements, they may be read as a reflection of Chinese
government thinking on important issues of the day.