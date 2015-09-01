Olympics-Los Angeles named U.S. bid candidate for 2024 Games

LOS ANGELES, Sept 1 Los Angeles was selected on Tuesday as the American candidate city that will bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics after Boston pulled out of the race in July, the United States Olympic Committee said.

Los Angeles, which has hosted the Summer Games twice before in 1932 and 1984, joins a race that includes Paris, Rome, Budapest and Hamburg. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)