Olympics-USOC and Los Angeles to explore 2024 Olympic bid

Aug 12 The United States Olympic Committee (USOC) will explore a possible Los Angeles bid for the 2024 Summer Games after Boston pulled out of the race, USOC chairman Larry Probst said on Wednesday.

After Boston's candidature was rescinded due to a lack of support, the USOC has been forced to move quickly to find another potential host with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) having set a Sept. 15 deadline for interested cities to submit a letter of intent.

"We continue to believe a U.S. bid for the 2024 Games can be successful and at the end of the meeting our board focused our discussion on a potential bid by Los Angeles," Probst said on a conference call following the USOC board meeting at the Denver airport.

"The board authorized (USOC CEO) Scott Blackmun to work with Los Angeles to further explore the viability of a bid for the 2024 Olympic Games.

"We hope to finalise terms so we can submit a world class bid to the IOC by their Sept. 15 deadline."

If a deal can be struck, Los Angeles, which has hosted the Summer Games twice before in 1932 and 1984, would join a race that already includes Paris, Rome, Budapest and Hamburg, Germany.

The United States has not hosted the Summer Olympics since 1996, partly because of a long-running feud with the IOC and sporting federations over television rights and sponsorship, but were widely regarded as the favorite for 2024.

The IOC will vote on the 2024 host in Lima, Peru, in September 2017. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto.; Editing by Larry Fine)