Obama says he believes Sochi is safe, Americans should go if they wish

WASHINGTON Jan 31 President Barack Obama said in an interview broadcast on Friday that he believes the Russian city of Sochi is safe and that Americans who want to go to the Olympics should go.

Amid questions about whether Russian security is sufficient to head off the threat of militant attacks in Sochi, Obama told CNN in an interview that the Russians understand the stakes involved in playing host to the international event.

Asked what he would tell close friends who wanted to go to the Olympics, Obama said: "I'd tell them that I believe that Sochi is safe and that there are always some risks in these large international gatherings."

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Eric Beech)