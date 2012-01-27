Olympics-Five thousand toilet brushes on Village shopping list

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 27 As shopping lists go, the
one compiled by the London 2012 Olympics organising committee
(LOCOG) for the furnishing and stocking of its newly-acquired
Olympic Village is a lengthy one.
LOCOG were handed the keys for the 2,800 apartments on
Friday and now have six months to fit them out before 16,000
athletes descend on an area of east London that has been
transformed from a weed-strewn industrial wilderness into what
will become a new trendy suburb of the capital.
In the coming months 16,000 beds will be delivered along
with 9,000 wardrobes, 170,000 coat hangers 11,000 sofas and
5,000 toilet brushes.
Each apartment will also be equipped with a television and
have wi-fi internet facilities.
Work began on the Village in June 2008 and as well as the
residential blocks that will provide home from homes for the
world's top sportsmen and women, the site will include a cinema,
an Olympic Village Plaza, shops, parks and 24-hour dining
facilities serving up 60,000 meals each day of the Games.
To handle what LOCOG describes as "the largest peacetime
catering operation in the world" it will source 25,000 loaves of
bread, 232 tonnes of potatoes, 330 tonnes of fruit and
vegetables and 75,000 litres of milk.
Organisers have tapped into the knowledge of former British
Olympic gold medallists such as triple jump world record holder
Jonathan Edwards in the planning of the Village which LOCOG
chief Sebastian Coe believes will be one of the best ever.
"Athletes are at the heart of the London 2012 Games and our
plans for the Olympic Village will provide them with a
home-from-home as they prepare for the biggest sporting moments
of their lives," he said in a statement.
"With the Village now handed over we are starting the huge
process to install essential facilities and services ready to
welcome competitors around the world in six months."
After the Games the Village, which cost 1.1 billion pounds
($1.73 billion) of public funds to build, will form a new
community known as East Village with half the homes designated
for social housing. The other 1,439 dwellings have been sold off
privately for 557 million pounds to a consortium of UK developer
Delancy and the Qatari Diar real estate company.
There will also be a range of community facilities including
the Chobham Academy - a new education campus with places for
1,800 students which will open in 2013.
($1 = 0.6370 British pounds)
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)