Tourists will flock to London for Olympics - study

| LONDON
LONDON May 30 London will be packed during the
summer Olympics as the number of overseas visitors rises and
Britons postpone holiday plans to stay home for the games, a
study said on Wednesday.
The number of tourists from abroad is expected to be 13
percent higher than last summer, with a quarter of visitors
coming from North America, research by travel bookings group
Amadeus found.
The number of Britons flying abroad in the three weeks
before the Opening Ceremony on July 27 is expected to be five
percent down on the same period last year.
But the number leaving in the three weeks after the Olympics
end on August 12 is set to be 10 percent higher than the same
time last summer.
Across the whole summer (calculated from July 2 to September
2), two percent fewer Londoners will leave the city than in
2011.
A spokesman for Spanish group Amadeus told Reuters: "The
predictions that Londoners would flee the city during the
Olympic Games were perhaps a little premature."
Their figures are based on global air reservations through
all online and offline travel agencies, but not direct bookings,
which make up 50 percent of bookings.
The research is good news for London's tourist industry,
which had feared that a reduction in traditional tourists and an
exodus of Britons would offset Olympics arrivals.
Last November, the European Tour Operators Association said
it was seeing an average 90 percent downturn in bookings to
Britain from the rest of Europe over the Olympic period.
The Amadeus data was gathered by ForwardKeys.com and can be
viewed in more detail at