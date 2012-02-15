Olympics-Volleyball bosses dash Hawkeye hopes for London

Feb 15 Volleyball chiefs will not use the Hawkeye ball tracking system at the London Olympics after deciding there is not enough time to implement the changes, the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) said on Wednesday.

The use of a challenge system at next month's European Volleyball Confederation Champions League Final Four in Poland has led to speculation that review technology, already seen in sports such as tennis and cricket, could come in for the Games.

"The FIVB continues to discuss and explore the possibility of using a review system with the potential for possible implementation at some stage in the future," FIVB executive vice-president responsible for refereeing Andre Meyer said in a statement.

"However no firm decisions have been made at this moment as evaluations are ongoing. One thing is for sure, it is definitely not feasible to implement such a system at the London Olympics due to the timing and any decisions in this direction would only be with the FIVB World Championships 2014 in mind."