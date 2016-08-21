版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 21日 星期日 22:42 BJT

Olympics-Volleyball-Men's bronze medal match results

Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's volleyball bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
U.S. beat Russia 3-2 (23-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 15-13)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐