UPDATE 2-Olympics-Volleyball-Men's Group A results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's volleyball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
U.S.   0 Canada 3  
Brazil 3 Mexico 1  
Italy  3 France 0  
STANDINGS 
          P W L F A Pts 
1. Italy  1 1 0 3 0 3   
2. Canada 1 1 0 3 0 3   
3. Brazil 1 1 0 3 1 3   
4. Mexico 1 0 1 1 3 0   
5. U.S.   1 0 1 0 3 0   
6. France 1 0 1 0 3 0   
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
France v Mexico (1435)  
Italy  v U.S.   (1800)  
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Brazil v Canada (0135)

