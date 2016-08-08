版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Volleyball-Men's Group B results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's volleyball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Argentina 3 Iran  0  
Russia    3 Cuba  1  
Poland    3 Egypt 0  
STANDINGS 
             P W L F A Pts 
1. Poland    1 1 0 3 0 3   
2. Argentina 1 1 0 3 0 3   
3. Russia    1 1 0 3 1 3   
4. Cuba      1 0 1 1 3 0   
5. Iran      1 0 1 0 3 0   
6. Egypt     1 0 1 0 3 0   
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
Russia v Argentina (1230)  
Poland v Iran      (2005)  
Cuba   v Egypt     (2330)

