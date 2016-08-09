版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 22:22 BJT

Olympics-Volleyball-Men's Group B results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's volleyball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Russia 1 Argentina 3  
STANDINGS 
             P W L F A Pts 
1. Argentina 2 2 0 6 1 6   
2. Poland    1 1 0 3 0 3   
3. Russia    2 1 1 4 4 3   
4. Cuba      1 0 1 1 3 0   
5. Iran      1 0 1 0 3 0   
6. Egypt     1 0 1 0 3 0   
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
Poland v Iran  (2005)  
Cuba   v Egypt (2330)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐