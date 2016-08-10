版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 11:35 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Volleyball-Men's Group A results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's volleyball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Brazil 3 Canada 1  
Italy  3 U.S.   1  
France 3 Mexico 0  
STANDINGS 
          P W L F A Pts 
1. Italy  2 2 0 6 1 6   
2. Brazil 2 2 0 6 2 6   
3. Canada 2 1 1 4 3 3   
4. France 2 1 1 3 3 3   
5. U.S.   2 0 2 1 6 0   
6. Mexico 2 0 2 1 6 0   
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
Canada v France (2005)  
Italy  v Mexico (2330)  
FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 FIXTURES (GMT)
Brazil v U.S.   (0135)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐