UPDATE 1-Olympics-Volleyball-Men's Group B results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's volleyball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Cuba   0 Egypt     3  
Poland 3 Iran      2  
Russia 1 Argentina 3  
STANDINGS 
             P W L F A Pts 
1. Argentina 2 2 0 6 1 6   
2. Poland    2 2 0 6 2 5   
3. Russia    2 1 1 4 4 3   
4. Egypt     2 1 1 3 3 3   
5. Iran      2 0 2 2 6 1   
6. Cuba      2 0 2 1 6 0   
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
Iran   v Cuba      (1230)  
Russia v Egypt     (1435)  
Poland v Argentina (1800)

