UPDATE 2-Olympics-Volleyball-Men's Group A results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's volleyball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Brazil 1 U.S.   3  
Italy  3 Mexico 0  
Canada 0 France 3  
STANDINGS 
          P W L F A Pts 
1. Italy  3 3 0 9 1 9   
2. France 3 2 1 6 3 6   
3. Brazil 3 2 1 7 5 6   
4. Canada 3 1 2 4 6 3   
5. U.S.   3 1 2 4 7 3   
6. Mexico 3 0 3 1 9 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
U.S.   v France (2005)  
Canada v Mexico (2330)  
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Brazil v Italy  (0135)

