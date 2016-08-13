版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Volleyball-Men's Group B results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's volleyball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Poland    2 Russia 3  
Argentina 3 Cuba   0  
Iran      3 Egypt  0  
STANDINGS 
             P W L F  A  Pts 
1. Argentina 4 3 1 9  4  9   
2. Poland    4 3 1 11 5  9   
3. Russia    4 3 1 10 6  8   
4. Iran      4 2 2 8  6  7   
5. Egypt     4 1 3 3  9  3   
6. Cuba      4 0 4 1  12 0   
MONDAY, AUGUST 15 FIXTURES (GMT)
Argentina v Egypt (1230)  
Russia    v Iran  (1800)  
Poland    v Cuba  (2005)

