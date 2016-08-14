版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Volleyball-Men's Group A results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's volleyball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Brazil 1 Italy  3  
Canada 3 Mexico 0  
U.S.   3 France 1  
STANDINGS 
          P W L F  A  Pts 
1. Italy  4 4 0 12 2  12  
2. France 4 2 2 7  6  6   
3. Canada 4 2 2 7  6  6   
4. Brazil 4 2 2 8  8  6   
5. U.S.   4 2 2 7  8  6   
6. Mexico 4 0 4 1  12 0   
MONDAY, AUGUST 15 FIXTURES (GMT)
U.S.   v Mexico (1435)  
Italy  v Canada (2330)  
TUESDAY, AUGUST 16 FIXTURES (GMT)
Brazil v France (0135)

