版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 05:16 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Volleyball-Men's Group B results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's volleyball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Poland    3 Cuba  0  
Russia    3 Iran  0  
Argentina 3 Egypt 0  
STANDINGS 
             P W L F  A  Pts 
1. Argentina 5 4 1 12 4  12  
2. Poland    5 4 1 14 5  12  
3. Russia    5 4 1 13 6  11  
4. Iran      5 2 3 8  9  7   
5. Egypt     5 1 4 3  12 3   
6. Cuba      5 0 5 1  15 0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐