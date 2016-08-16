版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 11:41 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Volleyball-Men's Group A results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's volleyball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Brazil 3 France 1  
Italy  1 Canada 3  
U.S.   3 Mexico 0  
STANDINGS 
          P W L F  A  Pts 
1. Italy  5 4 1 13 5  12  
2. Canada 5 3 2 10 7  9   
3. U.S.   5 3 2 10 8  9   
4. Brazil 5 3 2 11 9  9   
5. France 5 2 3 8  9  6   
6. Mexico 5 0 5 1  15 0

