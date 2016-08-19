版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Volleyball-Women's semifinal results

Aug 18 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's volleyball semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
China beat Netherlands 3-1 (27-25, 23-25, 29-27, 25-23)  
Serbia beat U.S. 3-2 (20-25, 25-17, 25-21, 16-25, 15-13)

