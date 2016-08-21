版本:
中国
2016年 8月 21日 星期日

Olympics-Volleyball-Women's final results

Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's volleyball final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
China beat Serbia 3-1 (19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23)

