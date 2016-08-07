版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 08:48 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Volleyball-Women's Group A results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's volleyball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Russia 3 Argentina 0  
Brazil 3 Cameroon  0  
Japan  1 Korea     3  
STANDINGS 
             P W L F A Pts 
1. Russia    1 1 0 3 0 3   
2. Brazil    1 1 0 3 0 3   
3. Korea     1 1 0 3 1 3   
4. Japan     1 0 1 1 3 0   
5. Cameroon  1 0 1 0 3 0   
6. Argentina 1 0 1 0 3 0   
MONDAY, AUGUST 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Japan  v Cameroon  (1435)  
Russia v Korea     (2330)  
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
Brazil v Argentina (0135)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐