UPDATE 2-Olympics-Volleyball-Women's Group B results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's volleyball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Serbia 3 Italy       0  
U.S.   3 Puerto Rico 0  
China  2 Netherlands 3  
STANDINGS 
               P W L F A Pts 
1. U.S.        1 1 0 3 0 3   
2. Serbia      1 1 0 3 0 3   
3. Netherlands 1 1 0 3 2 2   
4. China       1 0 1 2 3 1   
5. Italy       1 0 1 0 3 0   
6. Puerto Rico 1 0 1 0 3 0   
MONDAY, AUGUST 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
China  v Italy       (1230)  
U.S.   v Netherlands (1800)  
Serbia v Puerto Rico (2005)

