UPDATE 1-Olympics-Volleyball-Women's Group B results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's volleyball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
U.S.  3 Netherlands 2  
China 3 Italy       0  
STANDINGS 
               P W L F A Pts 
1. U.S.        2 2 0 6 2 5   
2. China       2 1 1 5 3 4   
3. Serbia      1 1 0 3 0 3   
4. Netherlands 2 1 1 5 5 3   
5. Italy       2 0 2 0 6 0   
6. Puerto Rico 1 0 1 0 3 0   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
China v Puerto Rico (1230)  
Italy v Netherlands (1435)  
U.S.  v Serbia      (1800)

