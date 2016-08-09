版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 11:12 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Volleyball-Women's Group A results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's volleyball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Brazil 3 Argentina 0  
Russia 3 Korea     1  
Japan  3 Cameroon  0  
STANDINGS 
             P W L F A Pts 
1. Brazil    2 2 0 6 0 6   
2. Russia    2 2 0 6 1 6   
3. Japan     2 1 1 4 3 3   
4. Korea     2 1 1 4 4 3   
5. Cameroon  2 0 2 0 6 0   
6. Argentina 2 0 2 0 6 0   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Russia v Cameroon  (2005)  
Korea  v Argentina (2330)  
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
Brazil v Japan     (0135)

