UPDATE 1-Olympics-Volleyball-Women's Group B results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's volleyball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
U.S.  3 Serbia      1  
Italy 0 Netherlands 3  
China 3 Puerto Rico 0  
STANDINGS 
               P W L F A Pts 
1. U.S.        3 3 0 9 3 8   
2. China       3 2 1 8 3 7   
3. Serbia      3 2 1 7 3 6   
4. Netherlands 3 2 1 8 5 6   
5. Italy       3 0 3 0 9 0   
6. Puerto Rico 3 0 3 0 9 0   
FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 FIXTURES (GMT)
China       v Serbia      (1230)  
U.S.        v Italy       (1800)  
Netherlands v Puerto Rico (2005)

