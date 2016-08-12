版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Volleyball-Women's Group B results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's volleyball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Netherlands 3 Puerto Rico 0  
U.S.        3 Italy       1  
China       0 Serbia      3  
STANDINGS 
               P W L F  A  Pts 
1. U.S.        4 4 0 12 4  11  
2. Serbia      4 3 1 10 3  9   
3. Netherlands 4 3 1 11 5  9   
4. China       4 2 2 8  6  7   
5. Italy       4 0 4 1  12 0   
6. Puerto Rico 4 0 4 0  12 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Serbia v Netherlands (1230)  
Italy  v Puerto Rico (1800)  
U.S.   v China       (2005)

