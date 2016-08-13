版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Volleyball-Women's Group A results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's volleyball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Brazil    3 Korea    0  
Russia    3 Japan    0  
Argentina 3 Cameroon 2  
STANDINGS 
             P W L F  A  Pts 
1. Brazil    4 4 0 12 0  12  
2. Russia    4 4 0 12 1  12  
3. Korea     4 2 2 7  7  6   
4. Japan     4 1 3 4  9  3   
5. Argentina 4 1 3 3  11 2   
6. Cameroon  4 0 4 2  12 1   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Korea  v Cameroon  (1435)  
Japan  v Argentina (2330)  
MONDAY, AUGUST 15 FIXTURES (GMT)
Brazil v Russia    (0135)

