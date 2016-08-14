版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 05:52 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Volleyball-Women's Group B results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's volleyball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
U.S.   3 China       1  
Italy  3 Puerto Rico 0  
Serbia 2 Netherlands 3  
STANDINGS 
               P W L F  A  Pts 
1. U.S.        5 5 0 15 5  14  
2. Netherlands 5 4 1 14 7  11  
3. Serbia      5 3 2 12 6  10  
4. China       5 2 3 9  9  7   
5. Italy       5 1 4 4  12 3   
6. Puerto Rico 5 0 5 0  15 0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐