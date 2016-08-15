版本:
中国
2016年 8月 15日 星期一 11:04 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Volleyball-Women's Group A results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's volleyball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Brazil 3 Russia    0  
Japan  3 Argentina 0  
Korea  3 Cameroon  0  
STANDINGS 
             P W L F  A  Pts 
1. Brazil    5 5 0 15 0  15  
2. Russia    5 4 1 12 4  12  
3. Korea     5 3 2 10 7  9   
4. Japan     5 2 3 7  9  6   
5. Argentina 5 1 4 3  14 2   
6. Cameroon  5 0 5 2  15 1

