Olympics-London 2012 assigns first volunteer roles

LONDON, Sept 21 The first of 70,000 volunteers
needed to make sure next year's London Olympics run smoothly
were assigned their roles on Wednesday.
Organisers LOCOG said in a statement that offers, subject to
security checks, were going out by email to 10,000 of the
quarter of a million people who had applied to join the 'Games
Maker' programme.
LOCOG will make further conditional offers until April next
year with 100,000 would-be volunteers expected to have been
interviewed by then.
Training is due to start from February.
"The competition for places has been intense with
considerable numbers of high quality candidates putting their
names forward," Olympics Minister Hugh Robertson said in a
statement.
"The Games Makers will be integral to the success of the
Games and in particular the impression we make upon the global
sports family."
