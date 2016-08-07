版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 08:59 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Water polo-Men's Group A results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's water polo Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Brazil 8  Australia 7   
Greece 8  Japan     7   
Serbia 13 Hungary   13  
STANDINGS 
              P W D L F  A  Pts 
1.  Greece    1 1 0 0 8  7  2   
1=. Brazil    1 1 0 0 8  7  2   
3.  Serbia    1 0 1 0 13 13 1   
3=. Hungary   1 0 1 0 13 13 1   
5.  Japan     1 0 0 1 7  8  0   
5=. Australia 1 0 0 1 7  8  0   
MONDAY, AUGUST 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Serbia  v Greece    (1200)  
Hungary v Australia (1600)  
Japan   v Brazil    (2230)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐