版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 07:41 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Water polo-Men's Group B results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's water polo Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
France 4 Montenegro 7  
Spain  8 Italy      9  
U.S.   5 Croatia    7  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F A Pts 
1.  Montenegro 1 1 0 0 7 4 2   
1=. Italy      1 1 0 0 9 8 2   
1=. Croatia    1 1 0 0 7 5 2   
4.  U.S.       1 0 0 1 5 7 0   
4=. France     1 0 0 1 4 7 0   
4=. Spain      1 0 0 1 8 9 0   
MONDAY, AUGUST 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Italy   v France     (1320)  
U.S.    v Spain      (1440)  
Croatia v Montenegro (2350)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐