版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 07:46 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Water polo-Men's Group A results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's water polo Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Japan   8 Brazil    16  
Hungary 9 Australia 9   
Serbia  9 Greece    9   
STANDINGS 
              P W D L F  A  Pts 
1.  Brazil    2 2 0 0 24 15 4   
2.  Greece    2 1 1 0 17 16 3   
3.  Serbia    2 0 2 0 22 22 2   
3=. Hungary   2 0 2 0 22 22 2   
5.  Australia 2 0 1 1 16 17 1   
6.  Japan     2 0 0 2 15 24 0   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Australia v Japan   (1200)  
Greece    v Hungary (1320)  
Brazil    v Serbia  (2230)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐