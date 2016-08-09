版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Water polo-Men's Group B results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's water polo Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Croatia 8  Montenegro 7   
U.S.    9  Spain      10  
Italy   11 France     8   
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F  A  Pts 
1.  Italy      2 2 0 0 20 16 4   
1=. Croatia    2 2 0 0 15 12 4   
3.  Montenegro 2 1 0 1 14 12 2   
3=. Spain      2 1 0 1 18 18 2   
5.  U.S.       2 0 0 2 14 17 0   
5=. France     2 0 0 2 12 18 0   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
France     v U.S.    (1440)  
Montenegro v Italy   (1600)  
Spain      v Croatia (2350)

