Olympics-Water polo-Men's Group A results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's water polo Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Australia 8 Japan 6  
STANDINGS 
              P W D L F  A  Pts 
1.  Brazil    2 2 0 0 24 15 4   
2.  Greece    2 1 1 0 17 16 3   
2=. Australia 3 1 1 1 24 23 3   
4.  Serbia    2 0 2 0 22 22 2   
4=. Hungary   2 0 2 0 22 22 2   
6.  Japan     3 0 0 3 21 32 0   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Greece v Hungary (1320)  
Brazil v Serbia  (2230)

